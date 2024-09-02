Arif Asadov assessed the APL round

“Turan Tovuz - Sabail match (1:0) was quite interesting."

Arif Asadov, the former Azerbaijan national team coach, told Idman.biz.

He commented on the matches that took place in the V round of the Premier League. Asadov said that the players of both teams experienced two different parts in this match: "The draw was a decent game. After Berdyev’s arrival, Turan Tovuz gained self-confidence. A game system based on reliable defense and counterattacks has been formed. Sabail has financial problems. Many players left the team. Despite this, the team performed poorly in the first round, but they can show themselves well in the rest of the matches. Diniyev mainly prefers young players. This in itself is a very positive factor."

According to an experienced expert, the game Sumgayit - Araz-Nakhchivan (0:1) was quite good: "Sumgayit, which lost to Sabah before this round, should have won at home. However, it was the other way around and Araz-Nakhchivan won the points they lost in the game with Neftchi. The skill level of the players of the Nakhchivan representative was selected. Sumgayit seemed superior in the team game. One goal scorer in this match would be the winner. Araz-Nakhchivan achieved this too.”

Speaking about the Kapaz - Sabah (2:3) game, the former coach emphasized that everyone considered Sabah to be the favorite in this match: "Many people had this opinion because of the resignation of the head coach of the Ganja team. The course of the game changed everything. Kapaz was more willing and played persistently. But the mastery level of Sabah players showed themselves, they multiplied the attacks by making changes. Sabah could have scored if the game had continued a little longer. With this result, Kapaz showed that many people may have a headache from now on.

He said that both sides were in the same situation in the Zira-Qarabag game: "The players are tired, their psychological state is tense, etc. they were all the same. The main players of the Aghdam team did not play in this match. Subsequent substitutions added strength to the team's game. Zira also showed a decent game, but then the skill level of Qarabag spoke for itself.

According to him, Black Whites was the favorite in the match between Shamakhi and Neftchi: "Because Shamakhi is a new team and has just come from the first set. The Baku representative performed poorly in the previous rounds as well. This match once again proved that mistakes remain in the game plan of Neftchi. I would even say that Shamakhi was better in the episodes and had the opportunity to score. However, both teams lost two points. I hope that the percentage given for the national team's game will benefit many of our clubs."

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz