Second time in 32 years: 4 draws, 1 defeat

Neftchi did not win in the first 5 rounds of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

As Idman.biz reports, the Baku club drew in 4 games and lost in 1 match.

Roman Hryhorchuk’s students drew with Turan Tovuz and Shamakhi without a goal, and with Sabail and Araz-Nakhchivan with a score of 1:1. Neftchi conceded two goals from Sabah.

White and Blacks, a regular participant of the national championships held since 1992, finished 5 starting games without victory for the second time in 32 years. The first such event was recorded in the 2017/18 season. Seven years ago, Neftchi won only 1 point in the first 5 rounds: 1 draw and 4 defeats.

The unbeaten streak in the 2017/18 season lasted 6 games and was broken only in the 7th match.

Idman.biz