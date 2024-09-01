1 September 2024
President of FCSB: "We will defeat Qarabag"

He thinks that the Romanian champion will defeat Qarabag on the road, Idman.biz reports.

In his statement to the national press, Bekali said that he hopes that FCSB will achieve successful results in the tournament: we can play a draw with Manchester United. I am sure that we will beat Qarabag, PAOK and Olympiaskos. Hoffenheim can give us the main problem. I think the team will collect a lot of points and advance to the playoffs."

FCSB will be a guest of Qarabag in Baku in the VII round of the Europa League. The match will be held on January 23.

Idman.biz

