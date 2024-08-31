Former legionnaires of Qarabag and Neftchi in 100s club

The best scorers in the history of Georgian championships have been announced.

The list of those who scored at least 100 goals includes players who once played in Azerbaijan, Idman.biz reports.

Jaba Dvali, the former striker of Qarabag is the 3rd with 127 goals. Giorgi Megreladze, who played in Baku, is one ball and one step behind him.

Otar Korgalidze, who is 11th with 105 goals, also wore the jersey of Neftchi. Mamuka Khundadze, who lived a legionary life in Kepez, is 19th - 100 goals.

Zurab Ionanidze, who scored 216 goals, was ranked first in the 100s club.

Idman.biz