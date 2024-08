A meeting was held between the President of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) Rovshan Najaf and the President of the Georgian Football Federation (GFF) Levan Kobiashvili.

During the meeting, ideas were exchanged between AFFA and GFF, Idman.biz reports.

The parties expressed their confidence that this cooperation will benefit the development of football in both countries in the future.

