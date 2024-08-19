Dinamo added a new defender to the team

20 August 2024
19 August 2024 18:29
There was a change in the team of Dinamo Zagreb, the opponent of Qarabag in the playoff stage of the Champions League.

Croatian champion added a new player to the participation application, Idman.biz reports.

Although Spain's Jan Oliveras was not on the initial order sheet, the Zagreb team exercised the right to add to the list. Although the 20-year-old defender is included in the squad, the head coach will decide on his participation in the upcoming matches.

Oliveras was loaned from Roma.

