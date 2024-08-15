17 August 2024
EN

Ludogorets said goodbye to its head coach after the defeat to Qarabag

Football
News
15 August 2024 11:07
63
Ludogorets, which lost to Qarabag in the third qualifying round of the Champions League, parted ways with its head coach Georgi Dermendzhiev.

It was caused by failure in the continent's most prestigious club tournament, Idman.biz reports.

After the 2:7 defeat to Qarabag, the club management decided to say goodbye to the specialist. He was not with the team in yesterday's training either. The preparation process was led by the head coach of the substitutes, Zahari Sirakov.

Although Qarabag lost to its opponent in Baku with a score of 1:2, they were happy to defeat the match in Razgrad with 4 goals in extra time - 7:2.

Idman.biz

Tags:

