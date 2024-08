Two matches of the III qualifying round will be held today in the Conference League.

These matches will take place within the framework of return matches, Idman.biz reports.

The possible opponent of Zire in the playoffs will be known in Hungary. Fehervar will play a rematch with Omonia.

Conference League

III classification stage

Answer games

August 14

18:00. Astana - Hunedoara

First match - 2:1

20:00. Fehervar - Omonia

First match – 0:1

The stage will be concluded tomorrow.

Idman.biz