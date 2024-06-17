Kvirkvia is offended by "Kepaz": "The offer was ridiculous"

"My goal is to go to a strong championship and show myself."
Mate Kvirkvia, former Kapaz player told Idman.biz.
The Georgian midfielder said that he did not want to leave the club: "There are many reasons why I left Ganja. I can't tell them. My heart is broken. I left my best team. I will remember the time I spent in Ganja and Kepaz as the best years."
According to Kvirkvia, although there were offers to him in our country, he did not accept them: "It was ridiculous, so I did not agree."
Kvirkvia was remembered with 5 goals and 7 assists in 30 games he appeared in Kapaz last season.
