Kvirkvia is offended by "Kepaz": "The offer was ridiculous"

"My goal is to go to a strong championship and show myself."

Mate Kvirkvia, former Kapaz player told Idman.biz.

The Georgian midfielder said that he did not want to leave the club: "There are many reasons why I left Ganja. I can't tell them. My heart is broken. I left my best team. I will remember the time I spent in Ganja and Kepaz as the best years."

According to Kvirkvia, although there were offers to him in our country, he did not accept them: "It was ridiculous, so I did not agree."

Kvirkvia was remembered with 5 goals and 7 assists in 30 games he appeared in Kapaz last season.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz