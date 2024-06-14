14 June 2024
Musa Gurbanli officially returns to Qarabag

14 June 2024 19:36
Qarabag made their second move for the new season.

As Idman.biz reports, the Azerbaijani champion has recruited Musa Gurbanli.

A three-year contract was signed with the 22-year-old forward. The player transferred from the Swedish club Jurgorden will play in Qarabag until the summer of 2027.

Gurbanli started his professional career at Qarabag. He has been wearing the jersey of the team since 2019. The forward played the second part of the 2020/2021 season on loan at Zira. The young striker, who has been working for the success of the Aghdam club since June 2021, was transferred from Qarabag to the Swedish club in the summer of 2023.

It should be noted that Musa scored 3 goals in 14 games in the Azerbaijan national team.

