Jeyhun Sultanov: "Santos knows well how impossible this is"

"Fernando Santos is an experienced coach."

Jeyhun Sultanov, a former football player of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

He commented on the appointment of the experienced Portuguese expert Fernando Santos as the head coach of the national team. Sultanov said that he was in favor of appointing a younger specialist to the national team: "Santos is not an ordinary coach. But a young specialist would be more suitable for our nation. Because they differ in their dynamism. There is a lot of work. The development of football should have been entrusted to a more dynamic, younger one. Time is needed."

Sultanov said that he does not believe that Fernando will be able to cope with the task of a successful performance in the qualifying stage of EURO-2028: "Anything can happen in football. Currently, our national team does not have the potential to leave the group. It should get stronger. EURO-2028 is 4 years away. But it will take more time. It is true that you can play with the current players, but it is not realistic to leave the group. I don't want to talk too much, I don't want to be burdened with negativity from now on. But it seems that Santos knows well how impossible this is. He knows our national team well. When we won 4:0, 5:0, he knew our potential well. This is not Portugal. Each of those who come first promises that they will leave the group and says that they will play well. Time shows that when they don't get it, they use the excuse that the quality of the player is not enough. That's why we need time. But in my opinion, this will not work."

It should be noted that a 3+1-year contract was signed with Santos.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz