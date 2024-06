Borussia Dortmund parted ways with the head coach Edin Terzic.

As per Idman.biz, this was announced by the press service of the German club.

The 41-year-old resigned from his coaching post. The Champions League finalist accepted his request.

It should be noted that Borussia took the 5th place in the last season of the Bundesliga.

Idman.biz