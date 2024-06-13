Maxim Medvedev: "Lunev’s departure was a blow to Qarabag’’

"Lunev is a high level player".

Maxim Medvedev, the former Qarabag captain, told Idman.biz.

He commented on the parting of the Azerbaijan champion with the goalkeeper Andrey Lunev. Medvedev considers the departure of the Russian as a serious loss: "It is true, he had certain difficulties and problems when he came to Qarabag. However, we tried to help solve these problems in a short time. And so it happened, after some time Lunev fully joined the training. Previously, he could not show his full potential because he played less. However, the head coach gave him a chance and we advanced with him to the 1/8 finals of the Europa League, and won a golden double in domestic competitions. Therefore, Lunev’s departure is a great loss for us. He is a professional."

The former Qarabag player also said that he is a close friend of Andrey: "We are always in touch. Lunev is a person after my heart. From the day he came to Baku, I have supported him and said that if you have any needs or problems, call me directly. Because we knew each other even before coming to Qarabag. Lunev showed himself well all round. We are all grateful to him. It's true, now we parted ways, he moved to another team. But this is also normal. There are few football players who stay in the same place all the time. Because the player is looking for something new, he goes for a higher fee. I think they can be understood too. In my opinion, Lunev’s departure was a blow to Qarabag. I would like him to stay in the team."

It should be noted that Qarabag did not renew the contract with the 32-year-old goalkeeper, which expires at the end of the 2023/24 season. Aghdam club has already found a replacement for him. The 27-year-old Croatian goalkeeper Fabijan Buntić, the champion of Azerbaijan with German citizenship, has signed a 3-year contract.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz