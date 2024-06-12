ABSOLUTE RECORD in Azerbaijan from Fernando Santos

The new head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, Fernando Santos, has gone down in the history of our national team.

As per Idman.biz, the Portuguese specialist has set a record as the oldest head coach to take the helm of the team.

He was appointed to this position at the age of 70. Santos's anniversary will be celebrated on October 10, a day before the away match with Estonia.

Ahmad Alaskarov and Gianni de Biasi shared the title of "oldest" assigned to our nation before Santos. Alaskarov was 64 years old when he returned to our national team in 1999, and the Italian started working in 2020.

Alakbar Mammadov started leading Azerbaijan at the age of 63, Kazbek Tuayev and Berti Vogts at 62, and Carlos Alberto Torres at the age of 60.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz