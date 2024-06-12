Abat Aymbetov: "Azerbaijan was a team we could beat"

"Unfortunately, we could not take advantage of the chances we had."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Abat Aymbetov, a football player of the Kazakhstan national team.

The 28-year-old forward commented on the game they lost to Azerbaijan with a score of 2:3: "Every player wants to score a goal in the national team. It doesn't matter if it's a friendly match or an official match. I tried to score, but I had no luck. I am glad that I was remembered for the assist. Unfortunately, we lost. We pulled back from about the 60th minute. It was not an easy game. We will analyze the match. In my opinion, Azerbaijan was a team we could win."

It should be noted that Azerbaijan lost 1:3 to Albania in the first test match in Hungary.

Idman.biz