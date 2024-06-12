Kady's agent: "Qarabag sent offer, we are waiting for the decision"

Qarabag has indeed sent an offer to Krasnodar regarding Kady.

This was said by Helsio Alisk, the agent of the former Qarabag player Kady Borges, as Idman.biz reports.

In his statement to the Russian press, he spoke about the fate of the Brazilian midfielder at Krasnodar and the possibility of returning to Azerbaijan: "But I can't say anything else about it. We are waiting for the decision of Krasnodar.

It should be noted that Kady scored 4 goals in 33 matches of the current season. His contract will expire in the summer of 2026.

Idman.biz