12 June 2024
Azerbaijan's points after Hungary match

12 June 2024 09:24
22
The profit of the Azerbaijan national team in the friendly games held in Hungary has been revealed.

As Idman.biz reports, the meetings with Albania and Kazakhstan brought 2.1 points to the FIFA rating of Azerbaijan.

The defeat in the first match resulted in a loss of 3.2 points. The victory in the last game ended with a profit of 5.3 points.

Arif Asadov's students, who are 112th in the last table with 1177.83 points, have increased their assets by 2.1 points.

June 7
Azerbaijan - Albania - 1:3
Defeat: -3.2

June 11
Azerbaijan - Kazakhstan - 3:2
Victory: 5.3

It should be noted that FIFA will announce the ranking list on June 20.

Idman.biz

