Azerbaijan national team will leave for Albania

There will be a two-stage training camp for the Azerbaijan national team consisting of under-17 football players.
Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the AFFA press service.
Azerbaijan’s team will train in Baku from the 13th to the 14th. The second stage of the meeting will take place from June 15 to 20 in Durres, Albania.
During preparation, U-17 will play 2 friendly matches with the Albanian team of the corresponding age group. The first match will take place on June 17, and the second match will take place on June 19. Both games will be held at Egnatia Arena and will start at 20:00 Baku time. 20 players were invited to the preparation process.
|
Name
|
Club
|
1
|
Mehdi Hasanov
|
Neftchi
|
2
|
Rauf Ayyubov
|
Sabah
|
3
|
Hazrat Samadov
|
Sabah
|
4
|
Farid Jabbarli
|
Zira
|
5
|
Alibey Mahmudov
|
Sabah
|
6
|
Tuncay Ahmadov
|
Marcet (Spain)
|
7
|
Nadir Nasibli
|
Marcet (Spain)
|
8
|
Sattar Tahirzadeh
|
Marcet (Spain)
|
9
|
Muhammad Chodarov
|
Marcet (Spain)
|
10
|
Murad Gurbanov
|
Zira
|
11
|
Sinan Mehdizadeh
|
Marcet (Spain)
|
12
|
Nihad Isakov
|
Kapaz
|
13
|
Ali Gazibeyov
|
Qarabag
|
14
|
Emil Hasanov
|
Sumgayit
|
15
|
Abdulaziz Jabbarli
|
Qarabag
|
16
|
Ibrahim Babayev
|
Servette (Switzerland)
|
17
|
Islam Hasanov
|
Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)
|
18
|
Ibrahim Khalilov
|
Sabah
|
19
|
Umid Salimov
|
Sabah
|
20
|
Ali Ibrahim
|
Qarabag
Idman.biz