Azerbaijan national team will leave for Albania

There will be a two-stage training camp for the Azerbaijan national team consisting of under-17 football players.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the AFFA press service.

Azerbaijan’s team will train in Baku from the 13th to the 14th. The second stage of the meeting will take place from June 15 to 20 in Durres, Albania.

During preparation, U-17 will play 2 friendly matches with the Albanian team of the corresponding age group. The first match will take place on June 17, and the second match will take place on June 19. Both games will be held at Egnatia Arena and will start at 20:00 Baku time. 20 players were invited to the preparation process.

Name Club 1 Mehdi Hasanov Neftchi 2 Rauf Ayyubov Sabah 3 Hazrat Samadov Sabah 4 Farid Jabbarli Zira 5 Alibey Mahmudov Sabah 6 Tuncay Ahmadov Marcet (Spain) 7 Nadir Nasibli Marcet (Spain) 8 Sattar Tahirzadeh Marcet (Spain) 9 Muhammad Chodarov Marcet (Spain) 10 Murad Gurbanov Zira 11 Sinan Mehdizadeh Marcet (Spain) 12 Nihad Isakov Kapaz 13 Ali Gazibeyov Qarabag 14 Emil Hasanov Sumgayit 15 Abdulaziz Jabbarli Qarabag 16 Ibrahim Babayev Servette (Switzerland) 17 Islam Hasanov Crvena Zvezda (Serbia) 18 Ibrahim Khalilov Sabah 19 Umid Salimov Sabah 20 Ali Ibrahim Qarabag

Idman.biz