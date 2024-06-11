11 June 2024
EN

Azerbaijan national team will leave for Albania

Football
News
11 June 2024 15:43
18
There will be a two-stage training camp for the Azerbaijan national team consisting of under-17 football players.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the AFFA press service.

Azerbaijan’s team will train in Baku from the 13th to the 14th. The second stage of the meeting will take place from June 15 to 20 in Durres, Albania.

During preparation, U-17 will play 2 friendly matches with the Albanian team of the corresponding age group. The first match will take place on June 17, and the second match will take place on June 19. Both games will be held at Egnatia Arena and will start at 20:00 Baku time. 20 players were invited to the preparation process.

Name

Club

1

Mehdi Hasanov

Neftchi

2

Rauf Ayyubov

Sabah

3

Hazrat Samadov

Sabah

4

Farid Jabbarli

Zira

5

Alibey Mahmudov

Sabah

6

Tuncay Ahmadov

Marcet (Spain)

7

Nadir Nasibli

Marcet (Spain)

8

Sattar Tahirzadeh

Marcet (Spain)

9

Muhammad Chodarov

Marcet (Spain)

10

Murad Gurbanov

Zira

11

Sinan Mehdizadeh

Marcet (Spain)

12

Nihad Isakov

Kapaz

13

Ali Gazibeyov

Qarabag

14

Emil Hasanov

Sumgayit

15

Abdulaziz Jabbarli

Qarabag

16

Ibrahim Babayev

Servette (Switzerland)

17

Islam Hasanov

Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)

18

Ibrahim Khalilov

Sabah

19

Umid Salimov

Sabah

20

Ali Ibrahim

Qarabag

Idman.biz

