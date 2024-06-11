New record of 2024

The clubs with the most points in the world ranking have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that Atalanta achieved the biggest profit in May.

The Italian club has collected 80 rating points in one month. This is a record not only for May, but for 2024.

Before the representative of Bergamo, it was Manchester City who collected the most points in a month. The English club scored 68 points in April.

1. Atalanta - 80

2. Bayer - 60

3. Peñarol - 56.75

4. Olympiacos - 52.5

5-6. San Paulo - 52

Borussia D - 52

Idman.biz