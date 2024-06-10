Until the match with Kazakhstan: Two different results

The Azerbaijan national football team will play a friendly match with Kazakhstan tomorrow.

Idman.biz reports that it will be the 3rd match that Azerbaijan team played on June 11.

The team has played on this date twice so far. In the qualifying match of EURO-2004 held in 2003, the national team of Azerbaijan defeated Serbia and Montenegro with a score of 2:1.

After 16 years, the EURO-2020 match against Slovakia took place on June 11. Again, the one held in Baku was more productive. The guests were happy with the score of 5:1.

It should be noted that the meeting between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will take place in Hungary.

Idman.biz