The time of transfer windows in Azerbaijan has been determined.

Idman.biz reports that it was announced by the PFL press service.

The timing of the transfer periods for the 2024/2025 season has been confirmed. The summer transfer window will last from June 25 to September 16.

The winter transfer window will open in 2025. Clubs will be able to register their new players from January 14 to February 10.

