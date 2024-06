Zire signed a contract with 3 players.

Idman.biz reports that a new agreement was reached with Gismat Aliyev for 2 years, and with Anar Nazirov for 1 year.

A contract was also signed with Fuad Bayramov, who spent the last season on loan at Zire. The defender transferred from Shamakhi will play in the team for 3 years.

It should be noted that Zire finished the 2023/2024 season in the 2nd place.

Idman.biz