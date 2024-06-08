The best arenas in the world - Baku Olympic Stadium included

The 100 best stadiums in the world have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that Baku Olympic Stadium is included in the list published by "FourFourTwo".

The sports facility is considered the 41st best arena in the world.

Top-10

1. La Bombonera - Argentina

2. Maracana - Brazil

3. Signal Iduna Park – Germany

4. Ibrox – Scotland

5. Estadio Monumental – Argentina

6. Aztec - Mexico

7. Nou Camp - Spain

8. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – England

9. Wembley - England

10. San Siro – Italy

...41. Baku Olympic Stadium - Azerbaijan

