66th in History: After 6 years

After 6 years, the Azerbaijan national team conceded 3 or more goals in a friendly match.

Idman.biz reports that they lost 1:3 in the match with Albania in Hungary yesterday.

Although there are matches where our team conceded so many goals in qualifying rounds and Nations League, this happened for the first time in test matches in the last 6 years. Last time it was achieved by Kazakhstan.

On June 5, 2018, in Astana, the hosts were happy with three goals. In that match, our national team lost 0:3.

It should be noted that the national team, which played their 298th game in history, scored 3 or more goals for the 66th time.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz