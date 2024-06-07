Azerbaijan vs Turkiye

The Azerbaijan U19 national team will play their next game.

İdman.biz reports that they will play the second match in the friendly tournament organized in Moldova.

The team will face Turkiye's U-20 team. The match will take place at Dynamo Stadium of Bender. The meeting will start at 18:00 Baku time.

It should be noted that in the first game of the tournament, U-19 won a 2:0 victory over the Kazakhstan team. Our national team will play its last match against Moldova's U-19 team on June 10 at 20:30.

International tournament

II round

June 7

18:00. Azerbaijan (U-19) - Türkiye (U-20)

Bender. Dynamo Stadium

Idman.biz