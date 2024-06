Sabail said goodbye to another player.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the Baku club.

The representative of the capital has parted ways with his goalkeeper Salahat Aghayev. The contract between Sabail and the goalkeeper has not been extended.

It should be noted that Aghayev moved to Sabail in the summer of 2023. He participated in 31 matches last season.

