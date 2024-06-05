The absolute CHAMPION of social networks

Clubs with the most followers on social networks have been announced.
As per Idman.biz, the list of CIES includes indicators on X, Instagram, Facebook and Tik-Tok.
Real Madrid lead the way with 411 million followers, ahead of Barcelona (361 million) and Manchester United (216 million).
Total
1. Real - 410.9
2. Barcelona - 360.7
3. Manchester United - 216.3
X
1. Real - 85.3
2. Barcelona - 84.9
3. Manchester United - 43.7
Instagram
1. Real - 159.3
2. Barcelona - 127.5
3. PSG - 64.7
Facebook
1. Real - 123.0
2. Barcelona - 114.0
3. Manchester United - 83.0
Tik-tok
1. Real - 43.4
2. PSG - 42.5
3. Tottenham - 35.7
Growth after 2023
1. Real - 48.4
2. Inter Miami - 31.1
3. Manchester City - 27.5
It should be noted that the list includes the 100 most followed clubs.
Idman.biz