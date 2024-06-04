4 June 2024
Miodrag Bojović: "We did not reach an agreement with Neftchi"

4 June 2024 17:00
Miodrag Bojović: "We did not reach an agreement with Neftchi"

"My contract with Neftchi was 1+1 years. But we did not reach an agreement about my job in the next season, and I left the team."

Idman.biz reports that the former Neftchi head coach of Miodrag Bojović said this in a statement to the Russian press.

He said that he is ready to consider any offer: "Azerbaijan championship has just ended. I am currently on vacation in Greece with my family. So I'll look at the suggestions after the break. I will consider any option, I am willing to work anywhere. I can return to Russia."

It should be noted that Bojović led Neftchi in the second half of the 2023/24 season.

Idman.biz

