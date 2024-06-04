Former Neftchi head coach: "I am bored by their title"

“The championship of Zenit bored me. Dynamo was close to the title this year."

As Idman.biz reports, this was said by the former Neftchi head coach Miodrag Bojovic.

The Montenegrin specialist commented on Zenit continuing his hegemony in Russia with another gold medal: "I think that everyone in the country is tired of them. In order to compete with them, the other clubs of the Premier League must create a fighting and strong team. No one is stopping them from doing that. Obviously, Dynamo and Krasnodar were close to competition. But I understand that they still missed the championship. Maybe they don't have as much experience as Zenit. They know how to be a champion every year in Peter. They can be compared with Real in the Champions League, Bayern in Germany, Crvena Zvezda in Serbia.

It should be noted that Bojovic left Neftchi after the end of the 2023/24 season.

