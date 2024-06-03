Offer to Reuse from MLS

3 June 2024
The league where Borussia Dortmund player Marco Reus can continue his career has been determined.

As Idman.biz reports, the German midfielder is close to move to MLS.

The 35-year-old football player received an offer from Los Angeles Galaxy. He will become a free agent at the end of the season. The US representative is ready to pay Marko 1.7 million dollars annually. Royce will have to make a choice as he has also received offers from Europe and Saudi Arabia.

It should be noted that Reuse has been wearing the uniform of Borussia since 2012.

