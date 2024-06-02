Elshad Guliyev: "I gave an order that..."

"I am satisfied with the whole team."

Elshad Guliyev, the head coach of the Azerbaijan mini-football team, told Idman.biz.

An experienced specialist commented on the 3:0 victory over Belgium in the first match of the European Championship. He said that the team's careful play in the first minutes was homework: "The match was difficult. We did not know the opponent. I instructed to wait and observe the opponent's strengths and weaknesses. We have made changes accordingly. That's why we were able to open the score in the last minutes of the half. The team will perform better from match to match."

It should be noted that Azerbaijan national team was placed in group F in the championship held in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Azerbaijan team will face Italy tomorrow, and France on June 4.

Emin Agha

Idman.biz