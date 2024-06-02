Rudiger: "You have to choose Real to win"

Defender Antonio Rudiger lifted the Champions League trophy in the Real team.

Idman.biz reports that the German football player clarified his choice of the Madrid club.

Rudiger said that he came to this decision after winning the tournament with Chelsea: "You know when I thought I should move to Real? After winning the Champions League with Chelsea. At that moment I realized that I had to come here. "You have to choose Real to win."

It should be noted that the German defender has been playing for Real since the summer of 2022. Before that, he played in Chelsea, Roma and Stuttgart.

