FINAL: Qarabag faces Zire

The final match of the Azerbaijan Cup will be held today.

Idman.biz reports that the last match of the 2023/24 season will take place at "Liv Bona Dea Arena".

The two best teams of the Premier League will fight for the title. Qarabag, which wants to lift the cup for the 8th time, also aimed to sign the Golden Double. Zire will try to get the first title in its history with a rematch of the final two years ago.

It should be noted that before the match, a show program will be organized with the participation of Aygun Kazimova.

Cup of Azerbaijan

The final

June 2

20:00. Qarabag - Zire

"Liv Bona Dea Arena"

