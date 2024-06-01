1 June 2024
Clubs that will support Borussia and Real: Qarabag and others

Football
News
1 June 2024 15:26
The final match of the Champions League today will affect the fate of not only Real and Borussia Dortmund, but also 10 other teams.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan's champion Qarabag is not the only team that will be determined today at which stage it will start the most prestigious club tournament of the continent.

The victory of Real will directly change the stage where 4 clubs have to play. It will happen because the Spanish club qualified for the Champions League from the championship.

If Real wins...
Shakhtar will start the Champions League not from the playoffs, but from the League stage.

Dinamo Zagreb will start the Champions League from the play-off stage, not from the II qualification stage.

Ferencsvaros and Qarabag will start the Champions League from the second qualifying stage, not the first qualifying stage.

12 of the 14 teams that lost in the first qualifying round of the Champions League will go to the second qualifying round of the Conference League, and the two who will be selected by lot will go to the third qualifying round.

Borussia Dortmund has qualified for the Europa League from the Bundesliga. If they remain in the continent's most prestigious tournament as Champions League winners, changes will be experienced in the Europa League. Therefore, if 4 clubs will support Real, 6 teams want the victory of Borussia. This will directly affect 6 teams. 4 of them are possible competitors of Zire.

If Borussia wins...
Anderlecht will start the competition in the League stage, not in the Europa League playoffs.

Servette will start the Europa League from the playoffs, not from the III qualification stage.

Pafos, Elfsborg, Wisla and Paksi will start the Europa League from the second qualification stage, not the first qualification stage.

It should be noted that the match between Borussia and Real will start at 23:00 Baku time.

