Farrukh Mahmudov: "I take pride"

31 May 2024
EN

Football
News
31 May 2024 11:42
6
"Today is my last day as the chief executive officer of Neftchi PFK. We parted ways based on mutual agreement with the club."

Idman.biz reports that these opinions belong to the chief executive director Farrukh Mahmudov.

The club official, who resigned from his post, evaluated his one-year activity in the Baku representative in a social network post: "I am proud to be a part of this honorable and at the same time responsible journey. Although we were not able to realize all the goals set during this period, we signed substantial and promising works. With these invisible works, we laid the foundation of a great era, a great change."

He wished success to the white-blacks who failed to qualify for the European Cups and win a prize in the Premier League during his tenure.

It should be noted that, like Mahmudov, head coach Miodrag Bojović also left Neftchi. He hinted at further resignations by declaring that he is not the only one to blame for the failure at the last press conference.

Idman.biz

