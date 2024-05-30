New goalkeeper at Araz-Nakhchivan

Another player joined Araz-Nakhchivan.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the Premier League representative.

Nakhchivan club has signed a contract with Tarlan Ahmadli. The 29-year-old goalkeeper, who signed a 1-year contract, will play in the team until the end of the new season. The goalkeeper, who spent the last two seasons in Turan Tovuz, also wore jersey at Sumgayit and Gabala during his career.

It should be noted that Araz-Nakhchivan signed a contract with Urfan Abbasov, Omer Buludov and Ulvi Isgandarov yesterday.

Idman.biz