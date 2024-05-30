Preparation plan of Sabail - VIDEO

Sabail's preparation plan for the new season has been announced.

Shahin Diniyev explained on Idman Bizde.

He said that the Baku team will meet in Erzurum, Turkiye: "We will meet on June 1. The opponents for the test matches in Turkiye are not yet known. We chose this city according to the weather conditions. Our camp will last 2 weeks. Whatever date we give, he will choose the teams according to that time."

It should be noted that "Sabail" finished the 2023-24 season in the 7th place with 42 points in the Premier League.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz