30 May 2024
Preparation plan of Sabail - VIDEO

30 May 2024 14:20
Preparation plan of Sabail - VIDEO

Sabail's preparation plan for the new season has been announced.

Shahin Diniyev explained on Idman Bizde.

He said that the Baku team will meet in Erzurum, Turkiye: "We will meet on June 1. The opponents for the test matches in Turkiye are not yet known. We chose this city according to the weather conditions. Our camp will last 2 weeks. Whatever date we give, he will choose the teams according to that time."

It should be noted that "Sabail" finished the 2023-24 season in the 7th place with 42 points in the Premier League.

Idman.biz

