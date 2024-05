The next edition of Idman Bizde has been released. The guest of the program this time was the Sabail head coach Shahin Diniyev.

Diniyev evaluated the performance of the club in the 2023/24 season of the Azerbaijan Premier League and announced future goals.

The former Azerbaijan head coach also touched on the career of his son Joshgun Diniyev in Turkiye and talked about the problems in the national team.

Idman.biz