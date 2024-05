Qarabag U-16 football player Nihat Iskenderov left for Germany.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the Aghdam club.

The young player went to this country at the invitation of Hannover club. He is currently in the camp of this club.

Nihat is under the supervision of the German representative. He will train with this team until the end of May.

It should be noted that the young footballer visited the Galatasaray Football Academy some time ago.

Idman.biz