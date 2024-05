Qarabag scored 19 goals in the cup this season.

Idman.biz reports that such productivity was recorded for the first time in the last 16 seasons.

The last time the same team scored so many goals in the 2007/08 season. At that time, Khazar Lankaran scored 27 goals. Neftchi and Inter (now Shamakhi) won 19 times.

It should be noted that Qarabag, which will face Zira in the final, can further improve its performance.

Idman.biz