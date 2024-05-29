Scorers of continental cups

The players who scored the most goals in one season of the continental cups have been announced.
Trésor Mputu leads the table of IFFHS, Idman.biz reports.
The Congolese striker of TP Mazembe scored a total of 19 goals in 2007 in the African Champions League and the Confederations Cup. Brazilian Rico, who scored the same number of goals, is second. The scorer of Al-Muharraq (Bahrain) shone in the 2008 AFK cup.
The top 3 is closed by the record holder of European Cups. Colombian Radamel Falcao was the author of 18 goals of Porto in the Europa League in the 2010/11 season.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Nationality
|
Club
|
Season
|
/Goals
|
Confederation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Trésor Mputu
|
DR Congo
|
TP Mazembe
|
2007
|
19
|
CAF
|
2
|
Rico
|
Brazil
|
Al-Muharraq (Bahrain)
|
2008
|
19
|
AFC
|
3
|
Radamel Falcao
|
Colombia
|
Porto (Portugal)
|
2010-11
|
18
|
UEFA
|
4
|
Daniel Onega
|
Argentina
|
River Plate
|
1966
|
17
|
CONMEBOL
|
5
|
Stéphane Guivarc'h
|
France
|
Auxerre
|
1997-98
|
17
|
UEFA
|
6
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Portugal
|
Real Madrid (Spain)
|
2013-14
|
17
|
UEFA
|
7
|
Luizão
|
Brazil
|
Corinthians
|
2000
|
16
|
CONMEBOL
|
8
|
Issam Jemâa
|
Tunisia
|
Al-Kuwait (Kuwait)
|
2013
|
16
|
AFC
|
9
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Portugal
|
Real Madrid (Spain)
|
2015-16
|
16
|
UEFA
|
10
|
Hammadi Ahmed
|
Iraq
|
Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya
|
2016
|
16
|
AFC
Idman.biz