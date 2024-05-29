Scorers of continental cups

29 May 2024
29 May 2024
The players who scored the most goals in one season of the continental cups have been announced.

Trésor Mputu leads the table of IFFHS, Idman.biz reports.

The Congolese striker of TP Mazembe scored a total of 19 goals in 2007 in the African Champions League and the Confederations Cup. Brazilian Rico, who scored the same number of goals, is second. The scorer of Al-Muharraq (Bahrain) shone in the 2008 AFK cup.

The top 3 is closed by the record holder of European Cups. Colombian Radamel Falcao was the author of 18 goals of Porto in the Europa League in the 2010/11 season.

Rank

Player

Nationality

Club

Season

/Goals

Confederation

1

Trésor Mputu

DR Congo

TP Mazembe

2007

19

CAF

2

Rico

Brazil

Al-Muharraq (Bahrain)

2008

19

AFC

3

Radamel Falcao

Colombia

Porto (Portugal)

2010-11

18

UEFA

4

Daniel Onega

Argentina

River Plate

1966

17

CONMEBOL

5

Stéphane Guivarc'h

France

Auxerre

1997-98

17

UEFA

6

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal

Real Madrid (Spain)

2013-14

17

UEFA

7

Luizão

Brazil

Corinthians

2000

16

CONMEBOL

8

Issam Jemâa

Tunisia

Al-Kuwait (Kuwait)

2013

16

AFC

9

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal

Real Madrid (Spain)

2015-16

16

UEFA

10

Hammadi Ahmed

Iraq

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya

2016

16

AFC

Idman.biz

