Scorers of continental cups

The players who scored the most goals in one season of the continental cups have been announced.

Trésor Mputu leads the table of IFFHS, Idman.biz reports.

The Congolese striker of TP Mazembe scored a total of 19 goals in 2007 in the African Champions League and the Confederations Cup. Brazilian Rico, who scored the same number of goals, is second. The scorer of Al-Muharraq (Bahrain) shone in the 2008 AFK cup.

The top 3 is closed by the record holder of European Cups. Colombian Radamel Falcao was the author of 18 goals of Porto in the Europa League in the 2010/11 season.

Rank Player Nationality Club Season /Goals Confederation 1 Trésor Mputu DR Congo TP Mazembe 2007 19 CAF 2 Rico Brazil Al-Muharraq (Bahrain) 2008 19 AFC 3 Radamel Falcao Colombia Porto (Portugal) 2010-11 18 UEFA 4 Daniel Onega Argentina River Plate 1966 17 CONMEBOL 5 Stéphane Guivarc'h France Auxerre 1997-98 17 UEFA 6 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Real Madrid (Spain) 2013-14 17 UEFA 7 Luizão Brazil Corinthians 2000 16 CONMEBOL 8 Issam Jemâa Tunisia Al-Kuwait (Kuwait) 2013 16 AFC 9 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Real Madrid (Spain) 2015-16 16 UEFA 10 Hammadi Ahmed Iraq Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya 2016 16 AFC

Idman.biz