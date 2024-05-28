The new head coach of Chelsea has been announced

The new head coach of Chelsea, who parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino, has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the club agreed with the Italian specialist Enzo Maresca.

Well-known journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on this. He said that a 5+1-year contract was signed with the 44-year-old specialist.

Maresca won the title of the winner of the Championship in the season that ended with Leicester. Enzo worked as an assistant to Pep Guardiola, Manuel Pellegrino and Vincenzo Montela at various times.

It should be noted that the coach was the head coach of the U-23 team of Parma and Manchester City in addition to Leicester.

