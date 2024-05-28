Towards the final: 37th match

Zire will meet Qarabag for the 37th time in the final of the Azerbaijan Cup.

Idman.biz reports that the teams have met 36 times so far.

35 of these matches were in the Premier League, 1 in the cup. Qarabag won 23 times, Zire won 1 time. 12 matches ended in a draw.

Peace was also recorded in the only cup match. The opponents who met in the final two years ago clarified the fate of the cup in the penalty shootout. More precisely, Qarabag won the title.

In the previous matches, Agdam club scored 71 goals and Baku representative scored 18 goals.

It should be noted that the match will take place on June 2.

Idman.biz