28 May 2024
EN

When will Nariman Akhundzade and Musa Gurbanli join the national team?

Football
News
28 May 2024 16:55
5
The training dates of the football players who will later join the training camp of the Azerbaijan national team have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the team's coach Arif Asadov announced it to the press service of AFFA.

The players of Qarabag and Zire, who will play in the final of the Azerbaijan Cup, will start training on June 3. Defender Anton Kryvotsiuk and striker Musa Gurbanli will join the team on that day.

If midfielder Emil Mustafayev arrives in Baku soon, he will be able to participate in training from May 30. Another midfielder, Coshgun Diniyev, and striker Vusal Isgenderli have been here for several days. They prepare based on the additional training program given by the coaches.

3 members of U-21 can also join the national team. They are expected to join the main team for the second friendly against Kazakhstan on June 11. Goalkeeper Yusif Imanov, defender Calal Huseynov and striker Nariman Akhundzade will be in the team of the national under-21 football team in the friendly match against Slovakia on June 7. If necessary, they will be involved in the main national team after the match against Slovakia.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan national team will face Albania on June 7 and Kazakhstan on June 11.

