Serbia announced the squad for EURO-2024

The squad of the Serbian national team for EURO-2024 has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that 26 football players were included in the list.

Only 4 strikers were included in the squad. There are 6 defenders and 13 midfielders in the team with 3 goalkeepers.

Goalkeepers: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Torino, Italy), Predrag Rajkovic (Mallorca, Spain), Djordje Petrovic (Chelsea, England);

Defenders: Strahinja Pavlovic (Salzburg, Austria), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina, Italy), Milos Veljkovic (Werder, Germany), Srdjan Babic (Spartak M, Russia), Uros Spajic (Srvena Zvezda), Nemanja Stojic (Backa Topola);

Midfielders: Saša Lukić (Fulham, England), Nemanja Gudelj (Seville, Spain), Nemanja Maksimović (Getafe, Spain), Ivan Ilic (Torino, Italy), Srdjan Mijailovic (Srvena Zvezda) , Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Al-Hilal, Saudi Arabia), Dusan Tadic (Fenerbahce, Turkey), Lazar Samardzic (Udinese, Italy), Veljko Birmancevic (Sparta, Czech Republic), Filip Kostic ( Juventus, Italy), Filip Mladenovic (Panathinaikos, Greece), Andrija Zivkovic (PAOK, Greece), Miyat Gacinovic (AEK, Greece);

Forwards: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Al-Hilal, Saudi Arabia), Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus, Italy), Luka Jovic (Milan, Italy), Petar Ratkov (Salzburg, Austria).

It should be noted that the continental championship in Germany will start on June 14.

Idman.biz