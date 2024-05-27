28 May 2024
Azerbaijan head coach: "We are one of the strongest in the European Championship" - VIDEO

Football
Interview
27 May 2024 16:55
22
"Our preparations started two months ago. Since this is on the eve of the final of the championship, we have been training with breaks."

Idman.biz reports that Elshad Guliyev, the head coach of the Azerbaijan national mini-football team, said this at an open training session for the press.

He announced his thoughts before the European Championship. According to the experienced specialist, everything is fine in the team: "Tomorrow is our last practice in Baku. We are ready. We have no problem. Difficult games await us. I believe that we will see the fruits of preparation. We are in a challenging group. We are in second place in the world ranking. We are one of the strongest teams and we are ambitious. Our idea is to qualify without injury."

He said that they analyzed France and Italy from our rivals: "They are good rivals. But there are also weaknesses. We will work on them and show myself in a good way. We are a faster and lighter team. The technique in the team is also strong. In my opinion, we should use these advantages to win results. We want to lose less power in the group. If we can do that, we can go further. This is our main goal. After each championship, both our people and the management set a final task for us. Because we are the last European champions. I think we can go there. I wouldn't want to compare the 2022 team with the current one. This team is not weak, we have a strong team. There are some players that we have added to the team and made it stronger. Our players have been participating in these competitions for several years now and feel more prepared."

It should be noted that our national team will compete in the European Championship from June 1 to 8.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

