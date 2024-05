AFFA President Rovshan Najaf visited the base of Aghdam club before the match between Araz Nakhchivan and Qarabag of the 36th round of the Misli Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that the officials of the Qarabag club introduced the AFFA president to the conditions created at the base.

The general director of Aghdam representative Emrah Celikal presented Rovshan Najaf team's signed jersey.

Idman.biz