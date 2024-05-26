26 May 2024
The prize of the America Cup will be a record

26 May 2024 15:44
The prize of the America Cup has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that 72 million dollars will be distributed among the participants of the tournament.

The winner of the Cup will earn 16 million dollars. Participating countries will earn 2 million in the tournament. 1/4 finalists will increase their budgets by 2, finalists by 7, 3rd place by 5 million, and 4th place team by 4 million.

Argentina, that won the Championship 3 years ago, won 6.5 million.

It should be noted that the American Cup will last from June 20 to July 14.

