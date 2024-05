Turan Tovuz football player Roderick Miller received an invitation to the Panamanian national team.

Idman.biz reports that the defender will take part in the national team's training camp in Spain.

Panamanians are expected to play in 2 test games as part of preparation.

It should be noted that the Panama national team will play against Guyana on June 7, and Montserrat 3 days later, as part of the qualifying round of the WC-2026.

