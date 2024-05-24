24 May 2024
Azerbaijan championship playoffs are in uncertainty

24 May 2024 16:42
Azerbaijan championship playoffs are in uncertainty

Uncertainty has occurred regarding the playoff match for playing in the I League of the Azerbaijan Championship.

PFL announced that a final decision will be made regarding these meetings, as per Idman.biz.

A final decision will be made after the resolution of certain legal issues regarding the playoff matches to be held between the 9th-placed club in the current season and the 2nd-placed club in the II League in order to play in the I League in the 2024/25 season. This decision will be announced after it is clarified.
In order to play in the II League in the 2024/25 season, the current season's 13th place team in the II League will meet with the finalist of the AFFA Region League. The playoff matches to play in the II League will be played on May 29 and June 4, as planned.

It should be noted that the 9th place of the I League Difai Agsu and the 2nd place of the II League Jabrayil were supposed to play in the playoffs.

Idman.biz

